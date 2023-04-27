Left Menu

India deploys INS Tarkash, third naval ship for Sudan evacuation operation: FS Kwatra

"I'm informed that the third ship, INS Tarkash, has also reached Port Sudan today as part of our efforts," Kwatra said.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:49 IST
India deploys INS Tarkash, third naval ship for Sudan evacuation operation: FS Kwatra
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has deployed the third naval ship INS Tarkash for evacuation operations being carried out in conflict-ridden Sudan, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday. The Foreign Secretary made the above remarks while addressing a media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on Operation Kaveri, launched by the Government of India to rescue the stranded Indians in conflict-ridden Sudan.

"I'm informed that the third ship, INS Tarkash, has also reached Port Sudan today as part of our efforts," Kwatra said. Apprising the media persons about how the rescue operation is going in Sudan, the Foreign Secretary said, "Two naval ships have also been positioned as part of Government of India efforts. INS Sumedha was the first one to dock, took up, picked up roughly 300 odd Indians yesterday, brought them to Port Jeddah and is today back in Port Sudan to fetch the next group of Indians and bring them to safe harbours."

Kwatra said that the Government of India is making several efforts to rescue the Indians from Sudan including setting up of control room in India and in Sudan as well. "PM Narendra Modi addressed a high-level meeting in which he personally reviewed and directed the officials of the Government of India to take suitable measures to assist and bring back these stranded Indians," Kwatra said.

The Foreign Secretary also said, "As part of our efforts, two C-130 aircraft of Indian Air Force have been mobilised and are constantly positioned in Jeddah, and have been there since April 19. We have also set up a control room in Jeddah and a control room in Port Sudan. So we have two control rooms working along with our embassy. So there's a full triangulation of efforts between the control room in Jeddah through our consulate and mission in Riyadh, through the control room team in Port Sudan, which is the north-eastern coast of Sudan, and our embassy in Khartoum City." "And of course, each of these three hubs is coordinating their efforts and direction, to bring back the stranded Indians, with the headquarters in Delhi," he added.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also informed about the current situation and ceasefires in Sudan. He said that ceasefires have been declared several times and many of them were not honoured. "There has been feedback of sporadic firing going on. The situation on the ground remains highly volatile," Kwatra said. Setting aside speculations on how many Indians might be stranded in Sudan, Kwatra said, "Our estimate is that approximately that there are 3500 Indians. These are approximate numbers."

He also said, "More specifically, I think 3000-odd have already registered online. And roughly an additional 300 are in touch with the Mission embassies. The government of India's focus in this entire effort has been to advise and assist the standard Indian nationals." The Foreign Secretary also said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reached out to foreign ministers of other key partners whose nationals were also stuck in Sudan.

"These included Foreign Ministers of the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and last night also had a conversation with the UK foreign ministers. This is over and above. His meetings with the UN Secretary-General in New York on April 20 focused exclusively on the situation in Sudan, with a view to making an assessment that would help the Government of India's efforts to bring back the standard Indians there," Kwatra said. Sudan has been witnessing violence due to the fighting between the army and para-military forces.

A 72-hour ceasefire was imposed to pacify the skirmish as more than 400 people have died in Sudan, Khaleej Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023