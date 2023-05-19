Israel invests 30 Billion Shekels in Jerusalem transportation

Jerusalem [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): On the occasion of Jerusalem Day, the Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Miri Regev presented the transportation infrastructure projects currently being promoted by the Ministry for the City of Jerusalem with an investment of approximately 30 billion shekels (USD8.25 billion). The funds will go to projects like the expansion of the city's light rail system.

Along with the investment in the light rail network in the city, the Ministry of Transportation is investing approximately 900 million Shekels (USD248 million) in a variety of projects aimed at creating a preference for public transportation by improving its service, frequency and reliability, shortening travel distances and times, and creating accessibility and connectivity between the light rail, buses, bike paths, and "Park and Ride" parking lots in Jerusalem. Among the projects are the addition of public transportation routes and paths for cyclists on Begin Road and Road 22, the establishment of complementary projects that bridge topographical gaps and increase accessibility to public transportation, and more.

Seven park-and-ride parking lots are currently being planned and built, which will be connected to the light rail network and will offer about 9,000 parking spaces for those coming to the city in 9 parking lots, and bike paths with a total length of about 200 kilometres throughout the city, which will connect the neighbourhoods in the city, the leisure centres and stations Light Rail. (ANI/TPS)

