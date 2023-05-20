World needs an economic giant like India which has future of progress: Former Italian Minister

Giulio Terzi, a former Foreign Minister of Italy on Saturday said that economic giants like India have a future of progress and very fast development higher than any other country. In an interview with ANI, Terzi said, "I believe that there is a great opportunity and it is a great contribution that India could even ensure that will happen (G7). Because there is first of all the present crisis, and there are many angles from which India has responsibilities, as a major actor in the United Nations but also in regional organization, in smaller groups of consultation and diplomatic activity."

Speaking in the backdrop of the ongoing G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima, Terzi said the Indian diplomatic model was exemplary and the world, especially the smaller countries, who were embroiled in one or the other form of crisis could benefit from a political and economic giant, India. "I mention the QUAD but I also mention the South Eastern Organisation as ASEAN perhaps is a little collateral to the Indo-Pacific the vast group of countries which need an economic giant like India, a political giant like India which has a future of progress, a very fast development which is a development higher than any other country," he added.

G7 is the informal grouping of seven of the most advanced economies of the world. Japan is hosting the 49th G7 summit which will last till 21 May. The summit serves as a forum for the member countries and their leaders to discuss major economic and political issues.

G7 is also believed to shape the international agenda, global financial markets and the international community's strategy to effectively deal with major global problems. India has been participating in the summit as an observer and has been invited successively by almost every host state in the last few years. (ANI)

