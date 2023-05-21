"Please come to Japan": Robot OriHime requests Indians

At the Group of Seven or G7 Summit, a robot OriHime, deployed at International Media Centre in Hiroshima greeted India and said "Namaste, please come to Japan." Japan is already ahead of its time in terms of technology and the same was seen at the International media centre during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japanese robot OriHime said that it is working in the home and hospital.

OriHime is not an AI-robot. This little machine's job is to connect people who are apart from each other, creating the feeling that the person is right there with you. In this year's G7 Summit, the main aim was the disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan on Friday to attend the G7 Summit as a chief guest at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. Today, PM Modi visited the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Hiroshima, the world's first atomic-bombed city, since India successfully tested a nuclear bomb in 1974, according to Kyodo News Agency. PM Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.

He also met Brazilian President Lula da Silva and UK PM Rishi Sunak. Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. PM Modi participated in the session on "Working Together to Address Multiple Crises" where he presented suggestions for improving global food security.

Speaking at a session," PM Modi said, "The priority should be given to the creation of an inclusive food system focused on the world's most vulnerable people, in particular marginal farmers," making it clear that India's focus remains on the developing countries of the so-called Global South when he speaks at key international forums. (ANI)

