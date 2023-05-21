Left Menu

"We love you Modiji": Indian diaspora elated at PM Modi's Papua New Guinea visit

The members of the Indian community in PNG said that they were delighted with the visit of PM Modi to PNG.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Papua New Guinea

The Indian diaspora in Papua New Guinea (PNG) were immersed in a festival-like celebration upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at PNG's capital city Port Moresby on Friday. The members of the Indian community in PNG said that they were delighted with the visit of PM Modi to PNG.

A group of three little girls said in a cheerful way, "We love you Modiji. Welcome to Papua New Guinea." Another man said, "PM Modi's arrival in Papua New Guinea will improve the presence of PNG in the South Pacific." Another person said the world should take inspiration from the kind of development PM Modi has done in India.

A child was present with a painting of PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi. "PM Modi is a selfless leader, he is a global leader and his arrival will improve PNG-India relations," said a woman. She added, "Welcome Modiji."

A man said, "Today PNG PM Marape touched PM Modi's feet. This kind of respect for India was earned by PM Modi." "Due to PM Modi's visit, the whole world will get to know of PNG," he added.

During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi is set to co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. PM Modi's Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there. The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

FIPIC was launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014. Apart from the FIPIC engagements, PM Modi will also have bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. On Sunday, PM Modi wrapped up his fruitful visit to Japan and departed for Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister is on a six-day visit to three countries -- Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24. This tour comprises the G7 and Quad summits which were held in Hiroshima and the ensuing bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and hosting the third summit for the Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea. (ANI)

