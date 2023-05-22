4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday. The earthquake hit Myanmar at 08:15 am on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 Km. This month, this is the second earthquake as the last one took place on May 2.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 05:19:05 IST, Lat: 27.03 & Long: 96.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," tweeted NCS. (ANI)

