US: Indian-origin student shot dead in Philadelphia

"The victim's parents migrated to the US around 30 years ago from Kerela's Kollam district," Khaleej Times reported while quoting Indian media.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:22 IST
US: Indian-origin student shot dead in Philadelphia
A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday. The deceased student was identified as Jude Chacko. He was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported further.

Khaleej Times is a UAE-based English daily launched in April 1978.

Jude Chacko was a student who also worked part-time. He was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, Khaleej Times reported. This is the second such incident reported this year in which an Indian-origin student was targetted and killed in the US.

Earlier, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on April 21, 2023, the Columbus Division of Police had said. The victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, was working at a petrol station in Ohio. He was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, police said.

The police had also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

