Saif bin Zayed opens AI-Based Civil Defence Readiness Room in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior has inaugurated the Civil Defence Reading Room at the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai. This pioneering facility, leveraging artificial intelligence concepts and programmes, stands as the first of its kind in the region.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lt. General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director-General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, Major General Jassim Al Marzooqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Expert Ali Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General for Firefighting Affairs, and officers from the Ministry of the Interior. During the inauguration, Sheikh Saif received a comprehensive briefing on the smart proactive systems incorporated within the response room. These systems ensure the utilisation of the latest artificial intelligence technologies and programmes in an institutionalized manner.

By employing scientific analysis and advanced sciences, they enhance readiness and preparedness in innovative ways to address the challenges stemming from fires and implement proactive measures for their prevention. His Highness also attentively listened to the officials' explanation of these systems and their crucial role in service development, enhancing the capabilities of civil defence personnel, and promoting comprehensive awareness programmes. The integration of proactive and preventive concepts plays a significant role in achieving these objectives.

Regarding the Civil Defence Readiness Room, Captain Issa Al Mutawaa, head of the room at the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, elaborated on the systems employed, emphasising their extensive studies and international accreditation from esteemed civil defence institutions such as the National Fire National Protection Association (NFPA). This optimal utilisation of artificial intelligence programmes earned praise from the NFPA. Captain Issa further explained that these programmes facilitated the development of heat maps for accident sites, providing accurate data. They also studied human actions and behaviours contributing to fires, considering various nationalities, cultures, and occasions.

The Civil Defence Readiness Room comprehensively serves as a centralised hub for collecting precise data, which is then utilised in building proactive plans, establishing distribution centres, enhancing capabilities, and designing awareness programmes in multiple languages. Harnessing artificial intelligence technology through avatars in the Civil Defence Elements Authority enables the dissemination of messages to millions with a simple click.

Moreover, the programme system boasts advanced communication capabilities, enabling the identification of fire causes in specific regions. Subsequently, short text messages are sent to residents in those areas, providing awareness materials highlighting the most probable fire causes and preventive measures. This proactive approach aims to prevent accidents effectively, safeguarding lives and properties. (ANI/WAM)

