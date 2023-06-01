Pakistan govt sets conditions for negotiations with Imran Khan

Left Menu

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan were only possible if the latter "apologise to the nation for the May 9 riots," Pakistan-based ARY News reported

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:30 IST
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan were only possible if the latter "apologise to the nation for the May 9 riots," Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Speaking to a private news channel, Ishaq Dar said that the talks with Imran will only take place when the PTI chairman "admits to his mistakes and vows not to repeat them." He stated that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will have to be persuaded for talks with Imran Khan. He said that Nawaz Sharif is of the opinion that talks cannot be held with perpetrators of violence.

Ishaq Dar said, "Nawaz Sharif says talks cannot be held with preparators of violence." He stressed that the investigation is being made into May 9 incident and the elements involved in the incident that took place on May 9 will be brought to justice, ARY News reported. Dar noted that examples should be made so that incidents like May 9 do not take place again. He added that evidence has revealed that Imran Khan was involved in planning the riots, ARY News reported. Dar, however, said that the government does not believe in political victimisation.

Responding to a question, he said that if Nawaz Sharif's daughter can be arrested then anyone's wife as "no one is above the law." Ishaq Dar further said, "Women involved in May 9 incidents cannot get relief." He stated that PTI chairman Imran Khan during his tenure did not play any role for the betterment of Pakistan, as per the news report. Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan had to face economic difficulties due to the wrong decisions of the PTI chairman. He said that International Monetary Fund has raised questions over political instability in Pakistan. He added that international financial institutions were keeping an eye on Pakistan politics.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on instructions of party chief Imran Khan, constituted a seven-member negotiation committee for talks with the incumbent government over elections, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while taking to Twitter, said that the seven-member committee, which will be headed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections, as per the news report. The committee comprises party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

