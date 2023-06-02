Current UN Security Council structure does not align with multipolar world: India urges for UNSC reform

Stating that the current composition of the UN Security Council (UNSC) no longer aligns with the realities of an interconnected and multipolar world, India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj on Friday urged for urgent reform of the UN body. Reform of the United Nations Security Council is a critical issue that demands urgent attention, she said. The world is evolving and there is a pressing need for a Council that is more representative, inclusive and effective in maintaining global peace and security, Khamboj said

The Indian envoy was speaking at a Roundtable on Security Council Reform at the UN headquarters hosted by the Permanent Missions of Brazil, India, South Africa and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday. India has repeatedly called for more inclusiveness in the UNSC for the countries of the world and has urged for multilateralism on various occasions.

Addressing the UNSC on Thursday Kamboj said that the reforms of the UNSC is a critical issue that has long been debated and demands urgent attention "We are reminded of the world's evolving challenges and the pressing need for a Council that is more representative, more inclusive, and effective in maintaining global peace and security," she said.

"The current composition of the Security Council no longer aligns with the realities of our interconnected and multipolar world. The Council structure, designed in a different era, does not reflect the rise of new powers, the shifting geopolitical landscape and the aspirations of nations striving for a fairer and more equitable global order," she said while reiterating India's stand. "Geopolitical realities demand that we embrace change and adapt to the dynamics of the 21st century. The inclusion of emerging economies and regions with growing political influence is not just a matter of fairness, it is a pragmatic necessity," the Indian ambassador added.

She said it is time to recognize the contributions of countries that have demonstrated their ability to foster peace, promote development, and tackle global challenges. She said that by expanding the Security Council's membership in both permanent and non-permanent categories, its legitimacy, credibility and effectiveness can be enhanced. "More voices at the table mean a broader range of perspectives, experiences and expertise to guide decision-making processes," she said.

"Such inclusivity would foster greater trust, greater trust among member states, improve the implementation of resolutions, and ensure that the Council's actions enjoy wider support and acceptance. Moreover, regional representation is crucial. The Security Council should reflect the diversity of our world and provide equal opportunities for all regions to participate in shaping global peace and security," she added further explaining the need to include more permanent and non-permanent members. She said, "Africa, Latin America and other regions have a wealth of insights and experiences that must be fully integrated into our deliberations. Their engagement would contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges that we face, allowing us to craft more effective solutions."

"The urgency of reform is also underscored by the unprecedented global challenges that transcend borders, climate change, terrorism, pandemics and humanitarian crises and require collective efforts and shared responsibilities," she added. A reformed Security Council would enable to pool of resources, expertise and perspectives from a wider range of countries. Empowering us to confront these issues with greater effectiveness and unity.

She also reminded the council that 73 heads of state and government at UNGA 77 were in agreement last year supporting on the pressing need for reform. "No less than 73 heads of state and government at UNGA 77 last year were in agreement, as you would all recall, on the pressing need for reform," she said.

"The time for Security Reform Council is now," Khamboj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)