Left Menu

China weaponizing investment on foreign soil as part of 'debt-trap diplomacy': Report

Beijing in 2022, sponsored the first-ever Horn of Africa Peace, Good Governance, and Development Conference in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which China's ruling Communist Party touted as a "model country" under its USD 126 billion Belt and Road initiative.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:05 IST
China weaponizing investment on foreign soil as part of 'debt-trap diplomacy': Report
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has been weaponizing investment on foreign soil as a part of its 'debt-trap diplomacy' to fulfil agendas of economic and military expansionism abroad, Somaliland Intellectuals Institute reported. Beijing in 2022, sponsored the first-ever Horn of Africa Peace, Good Governance, and Development Conference in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which China's ruling Communist Party touted as a "model country" under its USD 126 billion Belt and Road initiative.

The Horn of Africa comprises six states, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia and the self-governing state of Somaliland, of whom five are sovereign states and one is de facto, where China is now expanding its footprint. China on Thursday, May 25, announced that it is stepping up its cooperation with the African countries by sending more emergency food aid to the Horn of Africa.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Beijing on Thursday that PRC will fund the reconstruction of Ethiopian infrastructure destroyed in the year-long Tigray war, according to the Beijing-based newspaper South China Morning Post. Chinese FM Qin in a meeting held with Ethiopia's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen on May 25, said China has delivered two batches of food aid to the Horn of Africa, adding that it is also "considering providing a new batch to help countries alleviate their urgent needs".

Beijing also iterated that it is ready to support the 'Ethiopian peace process' initiative, and "is willing to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various fields to help Ethiopia's post-war reconstruction, development and revitalization," according to the paper, according to Somaliland Intellectuals Institute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023