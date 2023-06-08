Left Menu

Bangladesh: National Data Centre faces failure due to pirated Chinese software

China's reputation for the security of personal data took a serious hit when the express delivery industry in China was plagued by cybercrime from February 12-15, 2023, resulting in the exposure of 4.5 billion customers' private information.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:41 IST
Bangladesh: National Data Centre faces failure due to pirated Chinese software
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The National Data Centre (NDC) of the Bangladesh Data Centre Company Ltd (BDCCL) is facing problems these days in storing government data owing to un-licensed or pirated software supplied by China, reported Bangladesh Live News. China has often been criticized for supplying sub-standard and faulty equipment, arms and aeroplanes to its neighbouring countries. Now, an incident of failure of the Chinese-assisted National Data Centre has come to the fore in Bangladesh.

The use of pirated software has resulted in a firewall being damaged, a failure to update software and hardware fixes, and a significant loss in storage capacity, which was once estimated to be 2.1 Petabyte. ZTE has volunteered to use its cloud service to reconstruct the NDC, but this could come at a significant cost, as per Bangladesh Live News.

They are delaying providing full services till then. A Chinese company's strategy has always been to install a flawed infrastructure first, then threaten the recipient nation with exorbitant charges to fix it and bring the system back up to speed. The Bangladeshi government is currently searching for alternative data storage businesses to store the government's data after the NDC's storage capacity has been used up due to the Data Center's failure.

The US-based Oracle Cloud has already recommended to the Bangladeshi government that it provide cloud services located on sovereign territory. Additionally, discussions are being had with a few UK-based businesses concurrently. China's reputation for the security of personal data took a serious hit when the express delivery industry in China was plagued by cybercrime from February 12-15, 2023, resulting in the exposure of 4.5 billion customers' private information.

One of China's top network security companies, Anheng Information Co Ltd, revealed that a ChatGPT or automated query robot had exposed 4.5 billion pieces of personal data in China related to the e-commerce or express logistics industry, according to Bangladesh Live News. Users merely needed to input their mobile phone numbers to access confidential information like names, cell numbers, and complete delivery addresses.

The Chinese government's data protection policies to safeguard citizens' personal information received a bad rap as a result of this data breach. In today's world, data is the most important resource, and its loss can hinder development or, in the worst-case scenario, cause an economy to collapse.

The Bangladeshi government must consider how it is possible for a nation to ensure the security of data belonging to other nations when the personal information of its own citizens has been compromised, Bangladesh Live News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023