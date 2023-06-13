Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Myanmar

53 am (IST), according to NCS.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred in Myanmar on Tuesday at 2:53 am (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 02:53:06 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 95.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 31, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit at a depth of 15 km in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 31-05-2023, 16:50:20 IST, Lat: 25.20 & Long: 96.08, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

