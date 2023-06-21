Left Menu

Justice Qazi Faez Isa appointed next Chief Justice of Pakistan

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as the country's next top judge, Dawn reported.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa appointed next Chief Justice of Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as the country's next top judge, Dawn reported. The appointment will come into effect on September 17, after the current chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial retires.

The announcement issued by the presidency said CJP Bandial will reach the age of retirement on September 16, and the President has appointed CJP under Article 175 of the Constitution. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause 3 of Article 175A read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Honourable Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as chief justice of Pakistan with effect from September 17, 2023, Dawn quoted the announcement.

Meanwhile, Isa is a senior judge who has practised law for over 27 years before the high courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He became a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and a Life Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan. Over time, he was called upon by the High Courts and the Supreme Court as amicus curiae and rendered assistance in certain complicated cases. He has also conducted international arbitration, Dawn reported. (ANI)

