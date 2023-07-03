Left Menu

Afghanistan: School buildings used as military outposts by Taliban, say Panjshir residents

Panjshir residents have called on the Taliban to shift the security forces to military bases.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 07:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 07:27 IST
Afghanistan: School buildings used as military outposts by Taliban, say Panjshir residents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Residents of Afghanistan's Panjshir province have said the buildings of many schools have been used as military outposts by the Taliban, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Panjshir residents have called on the Taliban to shift the security forces to military bases. "This is a reality, and it should not be ignored that they are settled in the schools. We are witnessing that the military has settled in the schools, and it affects the morale of the students and people," said Samiullah Sadeqqi, a resident of Panjshir.

"The military is in a school in Bazarak and thus there is less attention to schooling," said Abid, another Panjshir resident. The Panjshir residents also voiced concerns saying that the presence of the military in residential areas caused panic among the people.

"The military are in the schools and villages. We call on the Islamic Emirate to pull back the military from this area," said Panjshir resident Mian Ahmad Elham. "If this issue is followed by the senior leaders who prevent such actions, it will be great," said Rizwanullah, a resident of Panjshir.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the issue will be shared with the military officials to find a solution for it. "We shared this issue with the officials in Panjshir to find a substitute path for the military who are settled there to prevent security issues, so that the schools will be evacuated. We also shared this issue with the education ministry," Mujahid said, as per TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023