Indian Embassy in Nepal, International Buddhist Confederation hold joint celebration Asadha Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Asadha Purnima, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, in association with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) held joint celebrations at the Embassy's Swami Vivekananda Culture Center on Monday, the second most sacred day for Buddhists after the Buddha Purnima or the Vaishakha Purnima, informed an official release. The celebrations were graced by Nepal Minister of State for Culture, Civil Aviation and Tourism, Sushila Sirpali Thakuri.

The representatives from various Buddhist sects and monasteries in Nepal, as well as office bearers from the Lumbini Development Trust participated in the event. The Secretary of International Buddhist Confederation IBC) Khenpo Chimed represented IBC at the event. "Asadha Purnima commemorates Lord Buddha's first sermon to his first five ascetic disciples at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh after attaining enlightenment at Bodh Gaya in Bihar. This is popularly also known as the day of the 'First Turning of Wheels of Dharma'. In this sermon, Lord Buddha stated the 'Four Noble Truths' and the 'Noble Eightfold Path'," the release stated.

The celebrations witnessed ceremonial prayers by Mahayana Sangha and Theravada Sangha. This was followed by a dedication of prayers of four Buddhist Sutras. The Secretary of the International Buddhist Confederation Khenpo Chimed welcomed the guests to the Asadha Purnima celebrations and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

Nepal Minister Sushila Sirpali Thakuri stated that "Buddhism was one of the bonds that have connected India and Nepal for centuries and expressed confidence that the civilizational ties between India and Nepal will be strengthened in modern times by the construction of Buddhist as well as other religious circuits". Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava underscored the importance of the teachings of Lord Buddha and noted that the revered sites of Buddhism in both India and Nepal reflect the shared cultural heritage of the two countries.

The video highlights the design and features of the upcoming India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone were also displayed at the event. The foundation stone of the Centre was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during PM Modi's visit to Lumbini, Nepal, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in May last year.

An exhibition showcasing various Buddhist sites of religious importance in Nepal and India was also displayed on the occasion, the release added. In keeping with the historical legacy of India, the land of Buddha's enlightenment, his turning of the wheels of Dhamma, and Mahaparinirvana, IBC hosted the Ashadha Purnima celebrations at the National Museum, Janpath where the Sakhyamuni's Holy relic is enshrined.

It was at Sarnath that Buddha gave his first sermon and set the wheel of dharma in motion. The auspicious day of Ashadha Purnima which falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashadha as per Indian lunar calendar is also known as Esala Poya in Sri Lanka and Asanha Bucha in Thailand. The day marks Buddha's first teaching after attaining Enlightenment to the first five ascetic disciples (pancavargiya) on the full-moon day of Ashadha at 'Deer Park', Risipatana Mrigadaya in the present day Sarnath, near Varanasi, India.

The Rainy Season retreat (Varsha Vassa) for the Monks and Nuns also starts with this day lasting for three lunar months from July to October, during which they remain in a single place, generally in their temples dedicated to intensive meditation. The day is also observed as Guru Purnima by both Buddhists and Hindus as a day to mark reverence to their Gurus. (ANI)

