Deprived of education, girls in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan set up handicraft production workshop

More than 20 girls deprived of education in Afghanistan's Bamiyan have set up a handicraft production workshop at their own expense, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The girls said they are working to help their families and create job opportunities for other girls deprived of education. One of the girls, Masooma Mohammadi, said, "We wanted to gather those who stayed away from school and university; they had studied, but they did not learn a craft, they were sitting at home and were very sad."

"I was in the twelfth grade when I met Mrs Amina, and she gave us the motivation to start this work," said Saliha Ali Zada, another girl. The girls said they were worried about the lack of a suitable place, facilities, and a market for selling their handicrafts. They asked the officials in the Taliban regime and private institutions to come together in meeting their needs, reported TOLO News.

Massona Nazari, a trader, said, "We don't have the equipment, there are women who sew, but they don't have advanced tools, they don't have proper facilities, they are facing problems, they cannot do their work quickly." Saying that women's handicraft products were important, the head of information and culture of Bamiyan announced the creation of exhibitions to market their handicrafts in this province.

The head of Bamiyan's Information and Culture Department, Safiullah Zayed, said, "We work for them in the field of marketing, if major exhibitions are held in Kabul, we will display the handicrafts of these female workers of Bamiyan province so that they can earn money." According to officials, hundreds of women at the centre and districts of Bamiyan are engaged in the production of handicrafts, thereby helping their families meet their living expenses. (ANI)

