UAE President shares guidance and hopes for youth in the UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE consistently seeks valuable and innovative ideas from its citizens and residents. He praised the role of the youth in enhancing the reputation of the UAE, helping it earn the respect and appreciation of other countries.

12-08-2023
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met group of young individuals to commemorate International Youth Day. (Image Credit - Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 12 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received, at the Qasr Al Bahar, a group of young individuals to commemorate International Youth Day. During this gathering, he conveyed his aspirations and hopes for the future leaders of the nation. Engaging in open dialogue, President discussed and commended their suggestions, highlighting that they demonstrated a keen comprehension of the nation's challenges and opportunities.

President Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE consistently seeks valuable and innovative ideas from its citizens and residents. He praised the role of the youth in enhancing the reputation of the UAE, helping it earn the respect and appreciation of other countries. He emphasised the importance of upholding the UAE's intrinsic values as well as following its principles and respecting its customs and traditions. He further highlighted the value of positive role models in shaping their personalities and guiding them towards becoming responsible individuals. His Highness also emphasised the importance of valuing one's family, displaying kindness and compassion towards parents, and fulfilling the responsibility of caring for them.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was making rapid strides, which he attributed to the clarity of its vision, its determination and strategy, and the speed with which decisions are made. He emphasised that the nation firmly believes in the crucial role its youth play in advancing the UAE's development. He said the world was in a state of flux and faced numerous challenges. However, he added that the UAE maintains a well-defined long-term vision, and its citizens and residents actively contribute to realising this vision with enthusiasm and unwavering determination.

President Sheikh Mohamed said that global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, had driven the UAE to leverage the latest technology to find innovative ways to attain food and water security by implementing techniques for desalination and rice and wheat cultivation, highlighting that the UAE is eagerly anticipating an unprecedented and significant advancement in this aspect, with the aim of attaining food security. In conclusion, he conveyed his best wishes to the youth for their future endeavours in serving the country. (ANI/WAM)

