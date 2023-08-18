Left Menu

UAE: Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humaid bin Salem

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the public and private sectors in the UAE and Ethiopia have been keen during recent years to enhance economic cooperation, which has resulted in an increase in mutual investments and intra-trade values.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:22 IST
UAE: Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humaid bin Salem
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 18 (ANI/WAM): Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the public and private sectors in the UAE and Ethiopia have been keen during recent years to enhance economic cooperation, which has resulted in an increase in mutual investments and intra-trade values. Salem said there are more than 121 Emirati companies operating in the Ethiopian market, contributing to enriching relations between the two countries in the economic aspect, including Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers, Jenaan Investment, Masdar, Emirates Steel Arkan, DP World, Al Ghandi Auto, Al Ghurair Group, Albwardy Investment, Lootah Group, Eagle Hills Properties, and other leading Emirati companies.

He explained that the UAE Chambers Of Commerce And Industry, especially the representative office of the Dubai Chambers, have contributed in recent years to building a strong network of relations between the public and private sectors to provide Emirati and Ethiopian companies with distinguished support in the field of events and business platforms, as well as holding bilateral business meetings, identifying sources of supply and distribution and trade missions, in addition to supporting the development and promotion of business in Ethiopia. Secretary-General Salem stressed that increased coordination between the two sides gives Emirati companies a greater impetus to invest in various sectors in Ethiopia, emphasising the attractiveness of Ethiopia's investment in many fields, especially agriculture, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, as well as renewable energy, transportation, logistics and real estate and wholesale trade, in addition to retail and rental of machinery and heavy equipment. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023