Sri Lanka: TNA warns of “undesirable consequences" of building Buddhist temple in Trincomalee 

Expressing alarm over the recent unrest over the building of a Buddhist temple at Illuppaikulam in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka's Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has warned that if the unrest persists then it could jeopardise planned foreign investments in the region, The Sunday Times, Sri Lankan broadsheet reported. In a letter to Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, TNA leader R Sampanthan said that building a temple in a region where he claimed 99 per cent of residents are Tamil has led to unrest amongst the people.

He further said that if the unrest continued, it could lead to "undesirable consequences and unpleasant developments which we should try and avoid." While stating that he is not suggesting that any Buddhist monuments found at the site should not be maintained, the TNA leader stressed the social environment should not be disturbed, particularly when substantial development with foreign investment is contemplated, as per The Sunday Times.

While stressing that both Trincomalee and the country at large need development, Sampanthan has pledged to extend the fullest support for such efforts. The fact that there were Tamil Buddhists seems to have eluded the erudite lawyer-politician, according to The Sunday Times. (ANI)

