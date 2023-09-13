Pakistan ministries owe over PKR 98 million in unpaid electricty bills

Even as the Pakistan public is agitating against the inflated electricity bills, a report revealed that the Pakistan Prime Minister has unpaid PKR 9,819 in terms of electricity bills, ARY News reported on Wednesday. According to the Pakistani media outlet, various ministries, divisions, and government departments are grappling with staggering power bills, with several ministries having unpaid bills amounting to millions.

As per ARY News, the Pakistan's Foreign Office has not paids PKR 143.281 million of electricity bills while various ministries owe over Rs. 98.367 million, the Cabinet Division has unpaid bills exceeding Rs. 49.720 million, and the Finance Division and other departments have outstanding bills of over Rs. 49.972 million. Apart from this, the Sindh House has unpaid bills above PKR 6.653 million and Punjab House has PKR 5.120 million to pay for electricity bills.

The Foreign Service Academy is responsible for unpaid bills amounting to over Rs. 4.136 million, and the National Library has Power bills exceeding Rs. 1.290 million. (ANI)

