Israel adding three new public transportation hubs in South

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation reported that three new facilities – large stations – for the operation of public transportation defined as being of "strategic importance" will be established in the southern cities of Be'er Sheva, Ashkelon and Ashdod. The Kiryat ICT terminal in Be'er Sheva will be located near the new IDF Information and Communications Technology base being established to the east of Beer Sheva and will serve both the thousands of soldiers expected to arrive at the base in the future as well as the anticipated increase in commuters to the area in the near future.

The terminal will include a space for public transport passengers of the highest standards as well as an operational area for the rest and well-being of the drivers and for charging the electric buses. The Ashkelon North Terminal is planned near the new northern entrance to Ashkelon and will provide service to the north of the city and to approximately 15,000 housing units (approximately 50,000 people) in preferential housing plans under development.

The terminal will include a space for public transport passengers of the highest standards as well as an operational area for the drivers to rest and to charge the electric buses. The Ashdod North Industrial Zone parking lot is planned near the Ashdod North Interchange and will be the largest overnight parking lot for the buses operating in the city, thus enabling the continued development and improvement of public transportation.

In addition, the facility will ensure an improvement in the working conditions and well-being of the bus drivers, through the construction of rest and operation buildings. In addition, the facility will enable full electrification of the bus fleet in Ashdod. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)