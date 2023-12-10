Iran expels 13,204 'illegal' Afghan migrants

The commander of border security in Iran's Khorasan Razavi, Majid Shojai, said 13,204 "illegal" Afghan migrants have been expelled from Iran, Khaama Press reported. Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

During a conversation with reporters on Friday, Shojai emphasized on the expulsion of "illegal" migrants. He said these migrants were identified over the past week and returned to their country through twelve border crossings at "Dogharoun."

The commander of border security in Khorasan Razavi emphasized that "Afghan nationals who intend to enter the country illegally or are present in the country unlawfully are arrested and expelled." This comes as the process of expelling Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has increased in recent months, as per Khaama Press.

Recently, Iran's Interior Minister announced the expulsion of 4,00,000 Afghan migrants from the country. On the other hand, the Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs in Kermanshah province had previously declared the prohibition of Afghan citizens from entering 16 provinces of the country.

Meanwhile, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Afghan citizens make up six per cent of the resident population in Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)