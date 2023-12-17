Serbians vote in snap elections amid unrest over high inflation, corruption

The voting process for the parliamentary and local elections started in Serbia on Sunday, which will put the country's ruling party to the test amid dissatisfaction over rising inflation, corruption, and gun violence, Al Jazeera reported. The sudden elections, which were announced last month, will elect a new government for Serbia's 250-seat parliament as well as local councils in the majority of towns.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SPS), which leads opinion polls by double digits, is widely anticipated to retain control of parliament. However, the party faces stiff competition in municipal elections in Belgrade, particularly from a loose alliance of opposition parties and candidates running under the slogan "Serbia Against Violence," according to Al Jazeera.

Although Vucic is not on the ballot, the election is widely regarded as a referendum on his government and governance. This year, antigovernment rallies drew hundreds of thousands to the streets, prompting the formation of the "Serbia Against Violence" alliance, which challenged Vucic's party's control.

The protests erupted following two mass shootings in May that killed 18 people, including nine children, Al Jazeera reported. However, they swiftly devolved into larger anti-government protests, with critics expressing outrage over growing inflation and purported government corruption. (ANI)

