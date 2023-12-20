Left Menu

Israel shoots down Hezbollah rockets, hits targets in Lebanon

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its air defense system successfully intercepted six rocket launches from Lebanese territory directed towards Israel.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:14 IST
Israel shoots down Hezbollah rockets, hits targets in Lebanon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its air defense system successfully intercepted six rocket launches from Lebanese territory directed towards Israel.

Afterwards, Israel Air Force aircraft attacked the launchers and the terrorist squad that carried out the shooting in the Lebanese territory.

In addition, Israeli aircraft attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, where the organization's terrorist squad was operating. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S African Fund manager

Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S...

 South Africa
3
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023