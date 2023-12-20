Israel shoots down Hezbollah rockets, hits targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its air defense system successfully intercepted six rocket launches from Lebanese territory directed towards Israel.

Afterwards, Israel Air Force aircraft attacked the launchers and the terrorist squad that carried out the shooting in the Lebanese territory.

In addition, Israeli aircraft attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, where the organization's terrorist squad was operating. (ANI/TPS)

