Israel: 21 soldiers killed in Gaza blast, building collapse

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday when a blast ripped through a Gaza compound being prepared for demolition. The building collapsed on the soldiers, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning.

The blast was caused when a Palestinain terror squad fired an anti-tank missile at the adjoining homes in the complex. The explosives being used by the Israeli forces to demolish the compound detonated and the two buildings collapsed. The soldiers were from a reserve battalion tasked with destroying structures allowing Hamas to observe and fire on Israeli forces. The compound was located in the area of Al Moazi, about 600 meters from the Israeli border

"As far as we know, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by terrorists at a tank securing the forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them," said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. Simultaneously, another Palestinian terrorist emerged who emerged from a tunnel shaft undetected fired a rocket propelled grenade at a tank which was securing the compound.

Military search and rescue teams rushed to the scene worked through the night looking for survivors. (ANI/TPS)

