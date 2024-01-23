Left Menu

Israel: 21 soldiers killed in Gaza blast, building collapse

Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday when a blast ripped through a Gaza compound being prepared for demolition. The building collapsed on the soldiers, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:58 IST
Israel: 21 soldiers killed in Gaza blast, building collapse
Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday when a blast ripped through a Gaza compound being prepared for demolition. The building collapsed on the soldiers, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning.

The blast was caused when a Palestinain terror squad fired an anti-tank missile at the adjoining homes in the complex. The explosives being used by the Israeli forces to demolish the compound detonated and the two buildings collapsed. The soldiers were from a reserve battalion tasked with destroying structures allowing Hamas to observe and fire on Israeli forces. The compound was located in the area of Al Moazi, about 600 meters from the Israeli border

"As far as we know, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by terrorists at a tank securing the forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them," said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. Simultaneously, another Palestinian terrorist emerged who emerged from a tunnel shaft undetected fired a rocket propelled grenade at a tank which was securing the compound.

Military search and rescue teams rushed to the scene worked through the night looking for survivors. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024