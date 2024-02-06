Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince, addresses humanitarian needs in Gaza

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, in Riyadh on Monday and underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza. Blinken, who is currently on a four-nation visit to the Middle East as part of continuing diplomatic efforts related to the war between Israel and Hamas, also discussed regional coordination to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh. The Secretary underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza and preventing further spread of the conflict," the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Monday. The Secretary and Crown Prince also spoke on the pressing need to reduce tensions in the Red Sea, particularly the Houthi strikes that are threatening the "freedom of navigation" in the area.

"The Secretary and Crown Prince continued discussions on regional coordination to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza that provides lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike. They discussed the importance of building a more integrated and prosperous region and reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia," Miller said. "The Secretary and Crown Prince also discussed the urgent need to reduce regional tensions, including a cessation of Houthi attacks undermining both freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and progress on the Yemen peace process," the release quoted him as saying.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday departed for a four-nation visit to the Middle East. Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank from February 4-8. It is his fifth trip to the region since the Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Israel has a right to respond to the horrific attacks of Hamas. He said that the US has helped unlock and get into the Gaza Strip and he added that there needs to be much more of it. He underlined that making sure more humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza will be a "top priority" for Blinken, who is on his way to the Middle East region.

In a statement on February 2, the US State Department said that Blinken, during his visit to the Middle East region, will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza. The US Department of State said, "The Secretary will continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza."

"He will continue to work to prevent the spread of the conflict while reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The Secretary will also continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," it added. Notably, the war between Israel and Hamas began after the latter launched an attack on the former on October 7, where around 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 taken hostage.

Israel then launched a counterattack on Hamas and vowed to eliminate the terrorist group. In the latest development in the ongoing war, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that IDF soldiers operated within a compound in Khan Younis and located AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets.

In addition, IDF troops also located RPGs inside terrorist's residences. (ANI)

