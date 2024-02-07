Left Menu

Hyrbyair Marri urges Baloch people to boycott Pakistan's 'sham elections'

The pro-freedom Baloch leader and Free Balochistan Movement President Hyrbyair Marri has urged Baloch people not to participate in Pakistan's polls set to be held on February 8.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 08:41 IST
Hyrbyair Marri urges Baloch people to boycott Pakistan's 'sham elections'
Free Balochistan Movement President Hyrbyair Marri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pro-freedom Baloch leader and Free Balochistan Movement President Hyrbyair Marri has urged Baloch people not to participate in Pakistan's elections set to be held on February 8. He argued that Pakistan's elections only benefit Pakistani politicians and primarily favour Punjab, neglecting the concerns and rights of the Baloch people.

He emphasized the significance of abstaining from voting, stating that it would demonstrate to the world the Baloch rejection of Pakistani occupation and their assertion of their distinct Baloch identity. Furthermore, he cautioned against the repercussions of the Baloch people's participation, warning that Pakistan would use that against the Baloch struggle and portray it as a voluntary acceptance of Pakistani authority.

This, in turn, could legitimise the exploitation and plunder of Balochistan's natural resources and the Pakistani state atrocities against Baloch people including killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. However, by refraining from participating in elections, Marri argued that the Baloch people could affirm their detachment from Pakistan and highlight its status as an occupying force on Baloch land. Hyrbyair Marri said, "We can tell the world that Baloch have nothing to do with Pakistan's sham elections as Pakistan is an occupying state and it illegally annexed Balochistan."

"There are different mediums to defend our rights and regain our independence and not participating in Pakistan's election is one such step that lead us to victory. You staying away from election is as valuable a sacrifice as that of a Baloch activist who practically defends Balochistan against Pakistani state brutalities," Hyrbyair Marri said. He expressed optimism that the Baloch struggle for independence would prevail and envisioned a future where the Baloch achieve success in their quest for freedom and sovereignty.

"We can prove to the world that Balochistan Pakistan is not a well-wisher of Balochistan. Baloch and Punjabi are two different nations. Pakistan came into existence after the breakup of India whereas Baloch have a long history of existing as a sovereign state," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024