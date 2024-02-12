Left Menu

President of International for Bank of America hails 'dynamism' of UAE economy

Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, has commended the flexibility, dynamism, and strong growth of the UAE economy despite global challenges.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:21 IST
President of International for Bank of America hails 'dynamism' of UAE economy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/WAM): Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, has commended the flexibility, dynamism, and strong growth of the UAE economy despite global challenges. The UAE's economic drive has been remarkable, and "I always encourage and admire it, especially in terms of its strong growth and dynamism" he told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ongoing World Governments (WGS) Summit 2024.

Despite worries about the global economic prospects due to geopolitical tensions, Mensah maintains a positive outlook for growth in 2024, which goes in line with the recent upward adjustment of the global economic growth projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last month, the IMF hiked its forecast for global economic growth to 3.1 percent in 2024, up two-tenths of a percentage point from its October forecast, and expected unchanged growth of 3.2% in 2025 "I see significant interest in investing and engaging in new technology on a global scale," Mensah said.

Regarding his participation in the WGS 2024, Mensah said that this is the first time he has attended the summit, and he expressed his admiration for the professional organisation of the event: "The sessions and topics discussed at the summit are important and positive." WGS 2024, which is held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments', kicked off today with the participation of more than 25 heads of state and government, 120 government delegations, and more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions. The summit aims to explore future opportunities and challenges, as well as the most prominent challenges facing the world in a range of pressing issues.(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024