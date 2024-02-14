Left Menu

Israeli Defence Ministry prepares to receive 20,000 injured soldiers in 2024

According to figures released by the ministry on Wednesday, over 5,500 wounded individuals have been admitted to the ministry's rehabilitation wing since October 7.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:39 IST
Israeli Defence Ministry prepares to receive 20,000 injured soldiers in 2024
Israeli soldiers leaving the Gaza Strip (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Ministry is gearing up to receive a significant influx of injured soldiers as the war in Gaza enters its fifth month. The ministry disclosed on Wednesday that its Rehabilitation Department expects to have 20,000 new disabled soldiers by the end of 2024 and is laying the groundwork for their care and support. According to figures released by the ministry on Wednesday, over 5,500 wounded individuals have been admitted to the ministry's rehabilitation wing since October 7. The majority of these casualties -- 95 per cent -- are males with ages ranging up to 30 years old. Notably, 70 per cent of those admitted were reservists.

Statistics reveal that 84 per cent of the injured are classified as lightly wounded, while 9 per cent and 7 per cent are considered moderately and severely injured, respectively. The most common injuries include limb injuries, mental and post-traumatic reactions, and internal injuries. In anticipation of the expected surge in mentally traumatized individuals, the Rehabilitation Division is augmenting its psychological treatment capabilities with initiatives to provide tailored support for those grappling with mental health challenges.

The ministry added that it also postponed most meetings of medical committees for one year to allow wounded soldiers and their families to focus exclusively on their recovery while receiving benefits. The Rehabilitation Division currently cares for approximately 62,000 people who were disabled while in service. In 2030, the number of disabled IDF and security forces under the care of the Rehabilitation Division is expected to reach 100,000.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024