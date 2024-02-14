"This will be symbol of unity, harmony...UAE has written golden chapter": PM Modi at inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple here has years of hard work behind it and the dreams of many are connected with the religious place which will be a symbol of unity and harmony. The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the majestic temple, said the role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable.

"UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected," PM Modi said. "This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony...The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable," he added.

The Prime Minister said a large number of devotees will visit the temple in the coming days and years. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times. This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," the Prime Minister said. He urged the gathering to give a standing ovation to the UAE President.

The majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.

The consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration. The priests conducted rituals before the inauguration. PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday.

He thanked the UAE President for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support. Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.Prime Minister Modi's visit to UAE also marks the third by the PM to the Gulf country in the past eight months. (ANI)

