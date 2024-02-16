Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar begins engagements at Munich Security Conference, meets his UK, Peru counterparts

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about the meeting saying, "Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues. Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway."

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:12 IST
EAM Jaishankar with his UK counterpart, David Cameron (Photo/X @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday began his engagements on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference by meeting United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea. In the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and his UK counterpart discussed India-UK bilateral cooperation and global and regional issues.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared details of the meeting saying, "Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues. Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway." Additionally, EAM Jaishankar also met with Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez Olaechea and spoke about the significant reforms in the United Nations and India-Peru economic cooperation.

"Good to meet Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea. Spoke about UN reform and our economic cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X. The meetings come as EAM Jaishankar reached Germany for the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) taking place as an in-person event from February 16 to 18, 2024, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, an official statement said.

This year's conference is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen. As per the statement, "the MSC will once again welcome a series of high-ranking international decision-makers and experts, including heads of state and government, ministers, and diverse voices from international organizations, civil society, the private sector and the media."

Meanwhile, US State Department said that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. The planned meeting on the sidelines of the security conference (February 16-18) is part of efforts to increase high-level engagements after months of heightened tensions over issues ranging from a suspected Chinese spy balloon and Taiwan to trade restrictions, according to Kyodo.

Secretary Blinken will participate in the conference, which begins today, as part of the US delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who will deliver a major policy speech at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

