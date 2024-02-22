Israel's Tourism Minister thanks US evangelicals for their support

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): In his speech to 4,000 Christian communicators yesterday at the opening of the NRB (National Religious Broadcasters) Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz thanked the evangelical community for its unequivocal support, declared that Israel is safe for tourism and called for increased Christian tourism to the country. "The massacre that was perpetrated on us on October 7 brought us back to dark days, days in which we rediscovered the resilience of the people living in Zion," Katz told the convention.

"The support and messages of solidarity from the Christian community were a great light for us in the darkness. Be our ambassadors in words and deeds. The best way to support Israel is to visit Israel. The safety of tourists is our top priority. Israel takes great care regarding the safety of tourists and citizens alike. Most of the tourist areas were not affected by the war and are completely safe. Come again this year, to strengthen yourselves and to strengthen us." As part of his visit to the USA, the Israel Minister of Tourism and ministry representatives will work to strengthen collaboration with tour operators and opinion leaders in the Christian world, with a focus on expanding Christian tourism to Israel.

Among other things, meetings are taking place with marketing and media companies specialising in the Christian market, including TBN, the largest Evangelical television network in the USA and the Salem Group - one of the most prominent in the field. (ANI/TPS)

