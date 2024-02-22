Left Menu

Israel's Tourism Minister thanks US evangelicals for their support

In his speech to 4,000 Christian communicators yesterday at the opening of the NRB (National Religious Broadcasters) Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz thanked the evangelical community for its unequivocal support, declared that Israel is safe for tourism and called for increased Christian tourism to the country.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 23:09 IST
Israel's Tourism Minister thanks US evangelicals for their support
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): In his speech to 4,000 Christian communicators yesterday at the opening of the NRB (National Religious Broadcasters) Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz thanked the evangelical community for its unequivocal support, declared that Israel is safe for tourism and called for increased Christian tourism to the country. "The massacre that was perpetrated on us on October 7 brought us back to dark days, days in which we rediscovered the resilience of the people living in Zion," Katz told the convention.

"The support and messages of solidarity from the Christian community were a great light for us in the darkness. Be our ambassadors in words and deeds. The best way to support Israel is to visit Israel. The safety of tourists is our top priority. Israel takes great care regarding the safety of tourists and citizens alike. Most of the tourist areas were not affected by the war and are completely safe. Come again this year, to strengthen yourselves and to strengthen us." As part of his visit to the USA, the Israel Minister of Tourism and ministry representatives will work to strengthen collaboration with tour operators and opinion leaders in the Christian world, with a focus on expanding Christian tourism to Israel.

Among other things, meetings are taking place with marketing and media companies specialising in the Christian market, including TBN, the largest Evangelical television network in the USA and the Salem Group - one of the most prominent in the field. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024