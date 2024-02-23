"Leave it to BCCI...," EAM Jaishankar's witty reply on UNSC permanent membership at Raisina Dialogue 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar left everyone in splits with his remarkably witty response to a question on India's permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council during the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2024 in the national capital. "Leave it to BCCI," said Jaishankar in response to an Australian dignitary's suggestion of "ICC test ranking solution" for the issue.

Speaking at a session during the conference, Executive Director of Australia's Lowy Institute, Michael Fullilove, said that UNSC membership can be based on ICC Test rankings. Fullilove asked, "I had a fresh idea on this panel during the interesting conversation about UN security reform. I'm glad to hear there's been some progress at the margins. But sometimes, with these difficult diplomatic negotiations, you just need an out-of-the-box idea. So, my out-of-the-box idea is that we could base Security Council membership on ICC test rankings."

"And this would be great for India, it would be fabulous for Australia. And it would encourage the growth of cricket in other parts of the world. So, would you support me on that, minister?" he went on to ask Jaishankar during a session at the Raisina Dialogue 2024 here in Delhi. In response, Jaishankar said, "Yes, I think it's called the kernel of a good idea. But I think the better solution would be to leave it to BCCI."

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation began here on Wednesday. India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from influential figures like UNGA president Dennis Francis, who believes in India's capability to contribute positively to global peace and security.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis who was in India on a visit in January this year said, "India is a mature, highly respected member of the United Nations. It is a leader in many ways. And I'm sure that that fact is not lost on the members of the General Assembly." "So I wish the government and people of India every success in their quest to assume membership of the council on a permanent basis. Whether that occurs or not will be a matter for the members to determine," he said.

India has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for eight terms (16 years). India is a member of the G4, a group of nations that back each other to seek permanent membership in the UNSC. The countries advocate for reform in the UNSC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his France visit in July 2023, made a strong pitch for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council, saying the primary UN body cannot claim to be speaking for the world when its most populous country and the largest democracy is not a permanent member. (ANI)

