Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joins PML-N-led coalition govt at centre

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday decided to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government at the centre after holding discussions, MQM-P deputy convener Mustafa Kamal revealed, as reported by Geo News. The February 8 general elections resulted in no political party securing enough seats to form a majority government at the centre, following which, key political players have been holding talks to form a coalition government.

Last week, the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government, according to Geo News. According to the deal, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be elected as Pakistan's prime minister, while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will retain the slot of president for the next five years.

MQM-P deputy convener Kamal said that the ideal situation is not to become a part of the coalition government led by PML-N's Shehbaz. However, the former Karachi mayor said the decision to join the government had been taken to steer the country out of the crisis, Geo News reported.

"The negotiation with the PML-N is underway in the right direction," he said, adding that the MQM-P wanted to take responsibility for serving their electorate. He also rejected reports of deadlock with the PML-N during negotiations on a power-sharing formula at the centre.

Kamal further said that in the first phase, newly-elected lawmakers would take an oath and decisions regarding ministries would be taken in the second phase. "I will not confirm (how many ministries) we are demanding," he said. "We have decided that (MQM-P) will become a part of the government and will also take the ministries."

Kamal said the MQM-P would present its draft for constitutional amendment and they wanted the PML-N to support it. "We have accepted a challenge to become part of the government," he said. Earlier this week, PML-N's nominee for the prime minister position, Shehbaz, met with an MQM-P delegation and the two sides agreed on prioritising national interests over political gains and working jointly to serve people, according to Geo News.

During their talks, Shehbaz reiterated the importance of upholding the sanctity of the vote, underscoring the need for all parties to unite to protect the country against economic turmoil. Moreover, the MQM-P delegation praised Shehbaz's inclusive leadership, highlighting his adeptness in fostering unity among various stakeholders over the past 16 months.

They further hoped that under Shehbaz's leadership, Pakistan and its people would overcome current challenges. (ANI)

