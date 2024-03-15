Left Menu

Operation Grandma gives hospitalised children knitted dolls

The Edith Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, near Tel Aviv has a new program called "Operation Grandma," in which grandmothers knit dolls for the children at the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 15 (ANI/TPS): The Edith Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, near Tel Aviv has a new program called "Operation Grandma," in which grandmothers knit dolls for the children at the hospital. The program began when the director of the service and patient experience department at Wolfson, Liron Levinberg, heard from her neighbour about a group of women from Holon who were knitting dolls during the war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza. Levinberg said she decided to do everything in her power to bring the unique project to Wolfson.

"Through one of the neighbours in the building where I live, I was exposed to a project called "Knitting Grandmothers" in the city of Holon and I saw an opportunity to create cooperation for the children hospitalized at the Wolfson Hospital and thus the Secret Doll project was born. "One of the knitting grandmothers told me that thanks to the project she feels like she has begun to live," said Irit Wax, a 74-year-old resident of Holon, mother of three and grandmother of 9 grandchildren and leader of the unique project in the city of Holon for over a decade.

Irit says that when the grandmothers receive pictures of the hospitalized children with the knitted dolls, they never stop smiling: "They are simply overwhelmed and so pleased when they see pictures of children cuddled with the doll, it does a lot of good for everyone. We receive many messages of thanks from mothers who say that the children do not part with the dolls throughout the hospitalization and after." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

