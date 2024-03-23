Left Menu

1,000 Sri Lankan workers to come to Israel in March

Last week 122 Sri Lankan workers landed, this week 377 and next week 258 more workers will land in Israel.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 15:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): The Director General of Israel's Population and Immigration Authority said that in the month of March about 1,000 workers from Sri Lanka are expected to land in Israel for work in its the agriculture sector, primarily picking citrus fruits. Last week 122 Sri Lankan workers landed, this week 377 and next week 258 more workers will land in Israel.

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre, distress has arisen in the agriculture sector and since then many efforts have been made to reduce the gaps. Among the steps: opening agreements with other countries to recruit foreign workers and meetings with Israeli employers and embassy representatives. The ministry said the Sri Lankan workers provide an immediate response to the need for working hands in the important industry and in helping to ensure the food security of the State of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

