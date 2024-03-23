Hebron Hospital's senior surgeon arrested for supporting Hamas terrorism

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested Dr Rashid al-Zaro, a senior surgeon at the Hebron hospital on suspicion of inciting terrorism and calling for the destruction of Israel. He was arrested in an operation carried out by police special forces under the intelligence direction of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Central Command in the city of Hebron.

Al-Zaro works as a senior surgeon in the hospital in Hebron and held a permit to work in Israel that was revoked. In the past, he even participated in medical procedures at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Al-Zarro posted praise for the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023 and incitement against the State of Israel on social media. In addition, he used the sign "Doctor on duty in Ichilov" on his car and used the work permit he held in order to move illegally into the territories of the State of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

