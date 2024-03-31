UN raises alarm over escalating malnutrition among women, children in Afghanistan

Highlighting a grim reality, the World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan sounds the alarm on a surge in malnutrition cases, particularly among women and children, Khaama Press reported. According to WFP reports, an alarming 1.2 million women are now grappling with malnutrition across the country. Through a poignant social media video, the organisation underscores the escalating malnutrition crisis among Afghan children.

Mona Sheikh, spearheading nutrition efforts at the WFP, underscores the concerning trend of more malnourished children being directed to clinics for urgent intervention, citing a reduction in foreign aid last year as a contributing factor. Sheikh gravely warns of a potential spike, estimating that up to three million children could be impacted by malnutrition this year, as reported by Khaama Press. Presently, Afghanistan witnesses a surge in the number of malnourished children seeking care at specialised clinics nationwide. With a network of 2,700 clinics catering to these vulnerable children, the nation grapples with the scale of the crisis.

The head of nutrition at WFP laments, "Last year, we anticipated approximately 800,000 pregnant and lactating women to suffer from malnutrition nationwide. Shockingly, this figure soared to nearly two million, with projections indicating a further rise this year." Projections paint a dire picture, anticipating three million children to endure malnutrition in Afghanistan this year. Nonetheless, WFP remains committed to extending aid, aiming to reach approximately six million affected individuals, the report said. Sheikh attributes the exacerbation of malnutrition statistics to reduced food aid caused by budget constraints faced by families, it added.

This development unfolds amidst heightened concern from the United Nations and various human rights bodies over escalating poverty and malnutrition, particularly among Afghan women. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) underscores the dire situation, indicating that over 23 million people in Afghanistan require urgent humanitarian assistance this year, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

