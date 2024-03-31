Left Menu

Vienna: Afghan diaspora protests against Pakistan's aerial aggression, extrajudicial killings

Amid chants condemning the atrocities, demonstrators highlighted the harrowing reality of "extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Pakistani Army and authorities," specifically targeting Baloch and Pashtun communities.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 10:04 IST
Visuals of the protest in Vienna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent display of solidarity and condemnation, members of the Afghan Cultural Association (AKIS) and the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) wing in Austria protested against Islamabad's recent aerial aggression in Afghanistan and the alarming surge in "extrajudicial killings" in Pakistan. The demonstration held at Stephens Platz, Vienna, on Saturday, was attended by a large Afghan community members residing in Austria. The protest echoed with resounding calls denouncing Pakistan's "illegal" aerial aggression and the cases of extrajudicial killings targeting Baloch and Pashtun minorities in Pakistan.

Banners and placards adorned with scathing critiques of Pakistan and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency filled the bustling square as protestors voiced their outrage. The focal point of their ire was Pakistan's "violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity" through the recent aerial attacks, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women and children.

Amid chants condemning the atrocities, demonstrators highlighted the harrowing reality of "extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Pakistani Army and authorities," specifically targeting Baloch and Pashtun communities. Ghossudin Mir, the head of AKIS, minced no words in attributing responsibility to Pakistan's military apparatus for fueling ethnic cleansing in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He underscored Pakistan's consistent disregard for Afghan interests, utilising the nation merely as a pawn for its strategic ambitions. The protest underscored the deep-seated anguish and frustration among the Afghan diaspora, serving as a poignant reminder of the ongoing strife and human rights violations plaguing the region.

As the echoes of their collective outcry reverberated through the streets of Vienna, the protestors remained steadfast in their demand for justice, accountability, and an end to the cycle of violence perpetuated by Pakistan's actions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

