Protesters issue 'ultimatum' to authorities, demand safe return of abducted minor girl in Gilgit Baltistan

Following the ongoing protests and aggression against the abduction of an 11-year-old girl, Falak Noor, the protesters issued an ultimatum of 48 hours to bring the ones responsible in these cases to justice. They further demanded that all the accomplices in these cases be brought to justice, saying that they will not tolerate any blows to their identity and pride.

The locals also demanded that all such cases of abduction, killing, and forced marriages must be prosecuted under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act and criminal harassment, so that no one dares to do such a heinous crime again. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) now remains the centre of protests and public aggression due to the recent abduction case of minor girl Falak Noor.

Reportedly, major protests have been organised by local leaders and members of the general public. The aggression over the abduction of Falak Noor has now also spread outside GB because a major protest was organised outside the Karachi Press Club demanding justice for the minor girl.

During the protest in Karachi, Nasir Mansoor, a local leader and the Deputy General Secretary of the National Trade Union Federation, Pakistan (NTUF), referred to the case of Falak Noor and stressed that only the administration is responsible for the abduction of these innocent girls and civilians. "Not the IG, not the political leaders or the police is responsible for the murder and abduction of these innocent girls and the kidnapping of innocent civilians, only the administration is responsible. The people of Pakistan at least have an identity and a social contract but the people of GB don't had any identity for the last 70 years. We are bound to do our duties as citizens and receive certain privileges in return. But nothing has been happening. What is happening in GB is happening in Balochistan and in Sindh, everywhere the administration is failing to fulfil its duties," Mansoor said.

He added that it is a war of identity that is being fought by Sindhis, Balochis, and the people of Gilgit Baltistan, further stressing that this war will continue till they don't get their deserved rights. "The people who demand their rights, identity and representation in GB are included in Schedule 4 (declared anti-state), but when our daughters get abducted, they have no objections. And at that time, they remain ignorant. It is a war of identity which is being fought by Sindi, Balochis, and the people of GB. And this war will continue till they don't get their deserved rights. They all want to divide us based on religion and region so that we forget the struggle for our rights," Mansoor said.

Moreover, another protest was organised outside the Gilgit press club, raising demands for the same issue. A local leader Muhammad Ali said that the administration and security personnel have remained incapable of recovering the 11-year old girl.

"We had heard that there was some sort of law in this occupied territory. But the truth is that the law is nothing more than a toy in the hands of the powerful that remains useless. Where are the security personnel who remain ignorant? They must also have daughters and even then, they remain irresponsible in such a crucial case. No one is more ignorant than these people. We don't know who is the culprit, or what is his religion, age, background and carder. We don't want to know who is the victim and which part of the society she belongs to," he said. Ali added, "But the truth still stands that a minor girl has been abducted and the administration and security personnel have remained incapable of recovering the girl." (ANI)

