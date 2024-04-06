Left Menu

'Birds of Goodness' executes 25th humanitarian aid airdrop in north Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 25th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 07:43 IST
'Birds of Goodness' executes 25th humanitarian aid airdrop in north Gaza
Representative Image. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 6 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 25th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation. Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and two C295 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible, isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via four aircraft carrying 80 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops to 1401 tonnes since the beginning of the operation. The Birds of Goodness operation is part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

