Left Menu

Israel: Eight arrested for inciting terrorism in Jerusalem

Jerusalem district police Friday morning arrested eight people on suspicion of inciting and supporting terrorism and terrorists, four of them residents of Jerusalem, and four residents of the north of the country.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:22 IST
Israel: Eight arrested for inciting terrorism in Jerusalem
Rrepresentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 6 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem district police on Friday morning arrested eight people on suspicion of inciting and supporting terrorism and terrorists, four of them residents of Jerusalem and four residents of the north of the country. The arrests came after the Fajr (dawn) prayer on the Temple Mount, which was attended by thousands.

The police said that similar to what occurred last week, there were chants of incitement and support for terrorism and terrorist organisations for a short time by some of the worshipers on the Temple Mount. This is the final Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. This day has been declared "Jerusalem Day" by Iran. Because of increased tensions along the northern border with the Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorist organization and the ongoing war in Gaza, this year Israel's security forces were placed on a heightened state of alert.

Iranian Jerusalem Day is characterized by demonstrations throughout Iran, the Palestinian Authority as well as anti-Israel offensive activity in cyberspace. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024