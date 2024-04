Israel: Eight arrested for inciting terrorism in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 6 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem district police on Friday morning arrested eight people on suspicion of inciting and supporting terrorism and terrorists, four of them residents of Jerusalem and four residents of the north of the country. The arrests came after the Fajr (dawn) prayer on the Temple Mount, which was attended by thousands.

The police said that similar to what occurred last week, there were chants of incitement and support for terrorism and terrorist organisations for a short time by some of the worshipers on the Temple Mount. This is the final Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. This day has been declared "Jerusalem Day" by Iran. Because of increased tensions along the northern border with the Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorist organization and the ongoing war in Gaza, this year Israel's security forces were placed on a heightened state of alert.

Iranian Jerusalem Day is characterized by demonstrations throughout Iran, the Palestinian Authority as well as anti-Israel offensive activity in cyberspace. (ANI/TPS)

