Left Menu

Ramzan: Emirates Red Crescent organises Iftar Programme for 12,000 in Niger

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised a Ramadan Iftar programme for 12,000 people in a number of cities in the Republic of Niger.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:53 IST
Ramzan: Emirates Red Crescent organises Iftar Programme for 12,000 in Niger
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised a Ramadan Iftar programme for 12,000 people in a number of cities in the Republic of Niger. The Iftar programme reached fasting people across Niger, including those in Niamey, Dosso, and Tillaberi.

Niger has been under military rule since July 2023, when an elite guard force led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani detained President Mohamed Bazoum and declared Tchiani ruler. Like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has also kicked out French and other European forces. Both Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia for support. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024