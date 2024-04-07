UAE: BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosts interfaith cultural eve 'Omsiyyat'

Bringing together over 200 leaders and community members from diverse faiths and backgrounds under one roof during the ongoing month of Ramzan, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted an interfaith cultural evening called 'Omsiyyat'. Set against the newly inaugurated Hindu temple's striking backdrop, the event was a convergence of faith, culture, and dialogue.

Many prominent figures, including Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, among others, attended 'Omsiyyat'. The event, which took place on April 2, also had leaders of local religious communities in attendance.

Rabbi Jeff Berger of the Abrahamic Family House, Rabbi Levi Duchmann, Father Lalji of the Church of South India Parish, and Bah 'ai community leaders, were present, among others. "Unity in diversity is not just a principle; it's a practice, vividly demonstrated here tonight. This event symbolises our shared journey towards understanding and respect," shared Rabbi Jeff Berger from the Abrahamic Family House on his feelings towards the event, an official press release read.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Nahayan emphasised the tremendous impact of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, stating, "In these troubled times that are threatened by separatism, distrust, intolerance, and conflicts, [the BAPS Hindu Mandir] brings hope to the world... I commend the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for organising this interfaith meeting... You share a respect for beliefs and an admiration for each other's good-hearted intentions. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to promoting the values of peace, harmony, fraternity, and coexistence, Your strong resolve to work together across cultural and spiritual lines for the good of all humankind is truly noble." The evening was also enriched with the words of Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi.

While highlighting the mandir's message of love, peace, and harmony from Mahant Swami Maharaj, he expressed sincere gratitude towards Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE leadership, and the gathered well-wishers for their support and generosity. As per the press release, he recounted the emotions of a former space scientist, Swami, who stated, "That if ever there are aliens, and if aliens come to this earth, I would rather have the aliens judge our planet by this place of harmony than all the conflicts, wars and monuments of hate in this world. I'd rather have aliens judge the world by what's happening in Abu Dhabi. So be proud that Abu Dhabi is the new capital of harmony in the world!"

The event ended with a vegetarian 'suhoor' that included Arabic and Indian food, made by volunteers from the temple. Sheikh Nahyan was among the attendees who took part in the meal and relished the opportunity to spend time as a community.

'Omsiyyat': An Interfaith Cultural Evening' touched the hearts of those not only in attendance, but of the community of the UAE, and the world, showing that though interfaith harmony is an ongoing mission, for a moment, it has been achieved. (ANI)

