Saudi authority offers smart solutions to visitors of Two Holy Mosques

To facilitate visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, SDAIA has integrated services from various government entities into the "Tawakkalna" application, available in seven languages in 77 countries worldwide. These services include issuing Umrah permits, checking weather conditions, determining the Qibla direction, and specifying prayer times.

Saudi authority offers smart solutions to visitors of Two Holy Mosques
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 8 (ANI/WAM): The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is offering intelligent solutions and secure digital services, particularly to support government entities serving visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, especially during the Umrah season. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), these efforts complement SDAIA's commitment to advancing research in data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance services at the Two Holy Mosques, aligning with its mandate to deliver data-related capabilities and foster innovation in AI.

SDAIA aims to integrate with government entities serving Umrah performers and visitors to provide them with excellent services, following the directives of the wise leadership. This includes aligning with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Programme, part of Saudi Vision 2030. To facilitate visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, SDAIA has integrated services from various government entities into the "Tawakkalna" application, available in seven languages in 77 countries worldwide. These services include issuing Umrah permits, checking weather conditions, determining the Qibla direction, and specifying prayer times.

Recognising the importance of AI technologies, SDAIA collaborates with relevant entities to enhance services provided to Umrah performers and worshippers, including crowd management and monitoring at entry points. Through its "Baseer" platform, SDAIA offers technological products developed with national algorithms to organise crowds, manage movement flow, and provide advanced data analytics dashboards for real-time analysis.

SDAIA also supports entry points by providing human resources and technological devices, implementing preventive maintenance, and training personnel on devices, systems, and updates to enhance operations at border crossings. (ANI/WAM)

