Nepal: Indian official lays foundation stone for school built under Indian assistance in Sankhuwasabha

The foundation stone for the construction of Shree Diding Basic School, being built under Indian assistance in Sankhuwasabha was jointly laid by the Chairman of Chichila Rural Municipality, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa and First Secretary, Embassy of India, Avinash Kumar Singh on Monday, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release. The school building at Chichila Rural Municipality-3, Sankhuwasabha District is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the tendered cost of Nepalese Rupees (NRs) 40.29 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', will be utilised for the construction of double-storied academic and administrative blocks with other facilities for this school. The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal being implemented through Chichila Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Chairman Sherpa of Chichila Rural Municipality in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors. The new school building would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Diding Basic School in Chichila Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education in this area.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 550 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects. Amongst these, 85 projects are in Koshi Province in various sectors, which include 2 projects in Sankhuwasabha. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 141 Ambulances and 35 School Buses have been gifted in Koshi Province, including 13 ambulances and 3 school buses provided in Sankhuwasabha District. "As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal." the release stated.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

