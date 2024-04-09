Left Menu

'Birds of Goodness' executes 28th humanitarian aid airdrop and Eid clothing in north Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the 28th airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 9 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the 28th airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation. This airdrop marks a special occasion, delivering essential supplies alongside parcels of Eid clothing for the first time. These parcels contain clothes, shoes, toys, sweets, and various items for all family members, arriving in time for Eid Al Fitr.

This initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and contribute to their well-being during this important holiday. Four aircraft, including two C17s from the UAE Air Force and two C295s from the Egyptian Air Force, participated in the airdrop. The mission focused on reaching inaccessible, isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

A total of 82 tonnes of food and relief aid were delivered, bringing the total amount of aid provided through the Birds of Goodness operation to 1,647 tonnes since its inception. The Birds of Goodness operation is part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

