Israeli military attacks Syrian army positions

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that overnight its warplanes attacked the military infrastructures of the Syrian army in the Mhajjah area of the country

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 13:25 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that overnight its warplanes attacked the military infrastructures of the Syrian army in the Mhajjah area of the country. In addition, last night the IDF attacked with artillery fire a position of the Syrian army in the south of the country.

Also overnight, one rocket launch was detected from Syrian territory towards the Yonatan area in the Golan Heights. There were no casualties. The IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the rocket fire.

In addition, during the night two rocket launches were detected emanating from Lebanese territory towards the area of Kibbutz Misgav. The rockets fell in open areas. There were no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

