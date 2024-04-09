Left Menu

Israelis warned to be prepared for mosquito season

Spring brings with it ideal conditions for the development of sanitary pests, explained the ministry.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:06 IST
Israelis warned to be prepared for mosquito season
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): With the start of spring, Israel expects a wave of mosquitoes. In preparation for the passover holiday, the Ministry of Environmental Protection called on the public to make "informed and controlled" use of pesticides. Spring brings with it ideal conditions for the development of sanitary pests, explained the ministry.

With the opening of the season, the Ministry of Environmental Protection calls on the general public to take some simple actions to prevent the appearance of sanitary pests in the living environment - without any need for chemical extermination, but through treatment and prevention. Preventing the appearance of pests by maintaining cleanliness and closing the entrances of pests to the living environment are more environmentally and even economically correct actions in relation to the use of pesticides. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024